Dow Movers: TRV, KO

In early trading on Friday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Coca-Cola registers a 2.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 0.6%. Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 14.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 0.6%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.4% on the day.

