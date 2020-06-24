Dow Movers: RTX, WMT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.4%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 1.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Raytheon Technologies, trading down 2.8%. Raytheon Technologies is lower by about 33.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 2.8%, and Apple, trading down 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.