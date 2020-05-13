Dow Movers: RTX, AAPL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Apple registers a 6.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Raytheon Technologies, trading down 3.1%. Raytheon Technologies is lower by about 41.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil, trading down 2.7%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.