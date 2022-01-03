Dow Movers: PG, KD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Kyndryl Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Kyndryl Holdings registers a 3.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Procter & Gamble, trading down 1.8%. Procter & Gamble is lower by about 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.7%, and Boeing, trading up 2.6% on the day.

