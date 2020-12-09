Dow Movers: PG, GS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 5.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.9%. Procter & Gamble is showing a gain of 9.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.8%, and Walt Disney, trading up 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.