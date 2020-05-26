Dow Movers: PFE, RTX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Raytheon Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Raytheon Technologies has lost about 32.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Pfizer, trading up 0.1%. Pfizer is lower by about 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading up 0.7%, and Dow, trading up 6.2% on the day.

