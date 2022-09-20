Dow Movers: NKE, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.1%. Year to date, Apple has lost about 12.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 4.0%. Nike is lower by about 38.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.8%, and Boeing, trading down 0.3% on the day.

