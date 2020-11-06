Dow Movers: MSFT, WMT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 22.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 2.0%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 38.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.8%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 1.2% on the day.

