Dow Movers: MSFT, WBA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 25.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 2.6%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 48.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 2.5%, and International Business Machines, trading up 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.