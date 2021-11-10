Dow Movers: MSFT, V

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Visa has lost about 1.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.3%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 49.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.3%, and American Express, trading up 1.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.