Dow Movers: MSFT, PFE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Pfizer topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 7.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 0.5%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 28.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 0.3%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.1% on the day.

