Dow Movers: MSFT, NKE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Nike registers a 4.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.6%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 32.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's, trading down 0.2%, and Boeing, trading up 3.5% on the day.

