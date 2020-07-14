Dow Movers: MSFT, MCD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, McDonald's has lost about 5.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 2.1%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 28.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.0%, and Merck, trading up 0.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.