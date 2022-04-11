In early trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group has lost about 14.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 2.5%. Microsoft is lower by about 13.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 2.0%, and Boeing, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, GS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.