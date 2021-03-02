Dow Movers: MSFT, DOW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Dow registers a 12.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.1%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.0%, and Merck, trading up 1.1% on the day.

