Dow Movers: MSFT, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 42.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.1%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 30.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.5%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 4.4% on the day.

