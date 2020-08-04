Dow Movers: MSFT, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 49.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.6%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 35.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.4%, and Exxon Mobil, trading up 1.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.