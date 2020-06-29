Dow Movers: MSFT, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 44.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.3%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 22.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 0.9%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 2.8% on the day.

