Dow Movers: MSFT, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 10.3%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 30.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.2%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 17.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.1%, and Exxon Mobil, trading up 3.5% on the day.

