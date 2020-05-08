Dow Movers: MSFT, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 58.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading up 0.2%. Microsoft Corporation is showing a gain of 16.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines, trading up 0.3%, and Dow, trading up 3.2% on the day.

