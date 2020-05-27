Dow Movers: MSFT, AXP

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, American Express has lost about 20.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 2.1%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 12.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 0.9%, and Raytheon Technologies, trading up 5.1% on the day.

