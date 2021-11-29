Dow Movers: MRK, KD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Kyndryl Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Kyndryl Holdings has lost about 59.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 4.1%. Merck is lower by about 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 1.2%, and Microsoft, trading up 2.3% on the day.

