In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Home Depot has lost about 34.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is McDonald's, trading up 0.4%. McDonald's is lower by about 8.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading up 0.4%, and Apple, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MCD, HD

