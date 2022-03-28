In early trading on Monday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Microsoft has lost about 8.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 2.4%. JPMorgan Chase is lower by about 12.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 2.3%, and Salesforce, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JPM, MSFT

