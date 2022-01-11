Dow Movers: IBM, DOW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Dow Inc registers a 4.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 4.1%. International Business Machines Corp is lower by about 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 1.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 0.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.