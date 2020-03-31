Dow Movers: HD, WBA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 21.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 3.3%. Home Depot is lower by about 13.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 3.2%, and Boeing, trading up 2.2% on the day.

