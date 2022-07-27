In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Microsoft has lost about 21.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.6%. Home Depot Inc is lower by about 29.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 1.4%, and Salesforce, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, MSFT

