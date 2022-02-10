In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 0.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.3%. Home Depot is lower by about 13.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.3%, and Boeing, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, DIS

