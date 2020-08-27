Dow Movers: HD, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 44.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 0.8%. Home Depot is showing a gain of 32.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.6%, and Microsoft, trading up 3.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.