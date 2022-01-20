In early trading on Thursday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Travelers Companies Inc registers a 6.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.8%. Dow is showing a gain of 3.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.6%, and Microsoft, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, TRV

