Dow Movers: DOW, MSFT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 38.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.2%. Dow is lower by about 6.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.0%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 0.2% on the day.

