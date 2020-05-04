Dow Movers: DOW, MSFT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 11.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 4.9%. Dow is lower by about 41.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 4.0%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 0.1% on the day.

