Dow Movers: DOW, MMM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 14.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 4.7%. Dow is lower by about 26.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 3.7%, and Merck, trading up 0.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.