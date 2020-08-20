Dow Movers: DOW, INTC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 17.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.7%. Dow is lower by about 19.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.6%, and Apple, trading up 1.0% on the day.

