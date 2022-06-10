Markets
Dow Movers: DOW, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.5%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 22.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 3.4%. Dow is showing a gain of 12.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 2.8%, and Verizon Communications, trading down 0.5% on the day.

