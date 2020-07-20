Dow Movers: CVX, PFE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Pfizer topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 5.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.0%. Chevron is lower by about 29.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.9%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.