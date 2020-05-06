Dow Movers: CVX, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 0.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.0%. Chevron is lower by about 23.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.0%, and Apple, trading up 1.8% on the day.

