Dow Movers: CVX, HD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 2.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.9%. Chevron Corporation is showing a gain of 10.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.9%, and Apple, trading up 0.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.