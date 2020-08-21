Dow Movers: CSCO, AAPL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Apple registers a 64.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 0.9%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 12.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 0.8%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.