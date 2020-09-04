Markets
Dow Movers: CRM, JPM

In early trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase has lost about 24.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 2.9%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 58.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.5%, and American Express, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, JPM

