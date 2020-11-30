Dow Movers: CRM, AAPL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Apple registers a 62.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 4.2%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 45.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 1.8%, and Intel, trading up 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.