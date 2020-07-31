Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Apple registers a 39.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 3.6%. Caterpillar is lower by about 10.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 3.6%, and Merck, trading up 1.4% on the day.

