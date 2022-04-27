In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 10.0%. Year to date, Visa registers a 2.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 8.5%. Boeing is lower by about 24.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.6%, and Microsoft, trading up 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, V

