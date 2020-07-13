Dow Movers: BA, PFE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Pfizer topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 10.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.6%. Boeing is lower by about 46.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Raytheon Technologies, trading down 1.0%, and Apple, trading up 2.4% on the day.

