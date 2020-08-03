Dow Movers: BA, MSFT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Microsoft Corporation registers a 35.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.0%. Boeing is lower by about 52.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 1.6%, and Apple, trading up 4.0% on the day.

