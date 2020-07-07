Markets
Dow Movers: BA, MSFT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 34.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 3.1%. Boeing is lower by about 44.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 2.6%, and Apple, trading up 0.6% on the day.

    Most Popular