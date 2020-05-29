Dow Movers: BA, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Intel registers a 4.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.9%. Boeing is lower by about 54.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.5%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.1% on the day.

