Dow Movers: BA, DOW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Dow registers a 14.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.2%. Boeing is showing a gain of 13.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 1.0%, and Microsoft, trading up 0.6% on the day.

