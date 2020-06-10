Dow Movers: BA, AAPL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Apple registers a 19.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 5.5%. Boeing is lower by about 37.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil, trading down 3.4%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.3% on the day.

