In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Apple registers a 32.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.9%. Boeing is lower by about 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.8%, and Visa, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, AAPL

